GOP targets ballot drop boxes in Georgia, Florida, elsewhere

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 19, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT
Photo: Element5 Digital
Photo: Element5 Digital

ATLANTA (AP) — Ballot drop boxes were enormously popular during the 2020 election.

But they're drawing the attention of Republican lawmakers in Florida, Georgia and other Republican-controlled states who say security concerns warrant new restrictions.

Under a new Georgia law, Atlanta voters looking to use a ballot drop box in next year’s gubernatorial election will have to seek out one of just eight spread out across Fulton County’s nearly 529 square miles.

That’s down from the 38 drop boxes available last fall. It’s the result of a broad new law pushed by Georgia Republicans in response to former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election.

While drop boxes were targeted a few times by vandals, few other problems were reported with them across the country.

