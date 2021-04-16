© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sheriff's corporal retires amid investigation of racist post

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 16, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT
Photo: Jack Prommel
Photo: Jack Prommel

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A supervisor in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office retired amid an internal investigation into a Facebook post that shared a video from a page that supports white supremacist beliefs.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Cpl. Danny Weil shared the post in July which depicted multiple clips of mostly Black people “violently attacking” primarily white people.

The report said Weil wrote, “So disgusting,” as he shared the video to his Facebook page. The video drew racist comments, which the deputy engaged in. The report was finalized in September.

Spokeswoman Michelle Guido told the newspaper the recommended discipline would have been termination.

Tags
George FloydracismCentral Florida Newswhite supremacistOrlando police
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details