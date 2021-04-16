© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Pet Owners Can Pick Up Food For Themselves, Furry Friends At The Salvation Army Orlando's Drive Thru Food Drop on Tuesday

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 16, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT
Photo: James Sutton
Photo: James Sutton

Anyone who is food insecure is welcome to attend the event next week.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/salvationarmyorlando/posts/10157669382860843[/embed]

The Salvation Army Orlando Captain Ken Chapman says it’s crucial to make sure that pets aren’t left out when it comes to pandemic relief. 

“So many times the pets you know like in natural disasters get forgotten. So we are very excited to partner with this group to be able to provide pet food for those who are struggling.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/clip-13001-.wav"][/audio]

Chapman says volunteers at the drive thru event will pack residents’ cars with two week’s worth of free pet food for cats and dogs provided by Regency Relief.

“We have both cats and dogs food that will be distributed and it will be enough for at least two weeks for a pet.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/13002_PETFOOD_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]

Chapman says pet owners can also pick up a week’s worth of fresh produce and canned goods provided by the USDA Farmers to Families Program. The event runs from 1 until 3 pm in the parking lot of the Men's Shelter.

No vaccines will be available next week on site. 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
