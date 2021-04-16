GOP leaders diverge on Trump, putting party in limbo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leaders of Congress have been making the trip to Mar-a-Lago to see Donald Trump. They are seeking the former president's help to win back control of the House and Senate.

Notably missing from the visits has been perhaps the most powerful Republican elected official, Sen. Mitch McConnell.

After the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, Trump's onetime ally now claims to want nothing to do with him.

The standoff places congressional Republicans at a crossroads, with one branch keeping close to Trump and hoping to harness the power of his political brand for their campaigns and the other splitting away, trying to chart the GOP’s post-Trump future.