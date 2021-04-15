© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Ramadan And Vaccines: How Many Muslims In Palm Beach County Adjust To Changes

By WMFE Staff
Published April 15, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Katsiaryna

This is the first week of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. It begins with fasting from dawn to dusk every day.

The mosque is central to how Muslims come together and break the fast during Ramadan. The celebrations aren’t as easy anymore. Sharif Elhosseiny is the President of the Islamic Center of Palm Beach. He says many Muslims have found non-traditional ways to connect, which have included limited seatings at local mosques. "So for us we have a community texting group. We have email. And there are live streaming video and audio for lectures throughout the month." Elhosseiny says Muslims who are sick with COVID are exempt from fasting and are encouraged to give extra charity, and engage in daily prayer for Ramadan. Muslims in the county are also being encouraged to take the vaccine. "You depend on your lord. You depend on God, as we refer to as Allah. And part of the means to protect yourself is to take the vaccine." Ramadan ends when the sun sets on May 12th.

