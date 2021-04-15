© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida 'anti-riot' bill goes to governor amid racial strife

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 15, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT
Photo: Matt Popovich
Photo: Matt Popovich

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature has approved stiffer penalties against violent protesters.

It delivers a major legislative victory to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who began campaigning for the measure following a summer of turmoil across the country over the killings of Black people by police.

A divided Florida Senate approved a so-called anti-riot bill as the trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was underway for the death of George Floyd.

Floyd's killing triggered waves of protests under the banner of the Black Lives Matter movement. Supporters say tougher laws are need to deter violent protests, but opponents say it would curtail the right to free speech and to peaceably assemble.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details