Attorneys, Community Volunteers Will Help Venezuelan Nationals Apply for TPS at Orlando Immigration Clinic on Saturday

Local attorneys and church and community volunteers will help Venezuelan nationals apply for Temporary Protected Status at Faith United Methodist Church in Orlando this weekend. President Joe Biden extended TPS status to some 300,000 Venezuelans in March allowing them to continue to live and work in the US.





Latino Leadership Executive Director Marucci Guzman organized the free immigration clinic that will run from 10 until 2 on Saturday.

Guzman says since the TPS program was expanded in March, they’ve gotten lots of calls for help filling out the application.

She says that’s why she hopes attorneys with Florida Justice for Our Neighbors and parishioners at the clinic will be able to help as many people as possible with the form.

“We have legal volunteers and just lay individuals that are volunteering their time and then via virtual Zoom they will be actually speaking with lawyers that will be reviewing the application to ensure accuracy to make sure that all the information is collected correctly.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/clip-for-13007-.mp3"][/audio]

Guzman says all services provided by legal and community volunteers at the clinic are free and available in both English and Spanish.

She says people should bring anything they think they might need to submit their TPS application.

“So we just ask that they bring identification, that they bring any paperwork that they feel might help enhance the process of filling out the application. It’s about thirteen pages so it’s going to take a little bit of time. So we just hope they bring patience.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/13008_IMMIGRATION_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Get more information aboutTPS here.