© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Your Wednesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 6,772 New Coronavirus Cases, 44 Additional Deaths

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 14, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT
serjan-midili

Florida reported 6,772 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday bringing the total number of cases in the state to 2,141,686. 

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily case load has jumped to 6,293 cases. 

That’s a 15 percent increase from last week’s daily average and a 23 percent increase from two weeks ago. 

The state also reported 44 additional fatalities, bringing the death toll in the state to 34,164 people. 

At this time, some 7,584,736 Floridians have been vaccinated with the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed:

Orange County Launches The “I Got My Shot” Campaign Aimed At Debunking Vaccine Myths, Getting More Shots In Arms

Orange County has launched a public safety campaign to encourage more residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The “I Got My Shot” campaign is a collaboration between Orange County Government, the Health Department and other partners. Read more here.
Effort To Vaccinate Florida Prisoners Not Affected By Pause In J&J Use

Florida’s new effort to vaccinate state prisoners is unaffected by the sudden pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. Read more here.
Got Questions About The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine? So Did We: Here’s Some Answers From AdventHealth’s Dr. Vincent Hsu

We had some questions about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the CDC and FDA’s recommendations. So we asked Dr. Vincent Hsu, an epidemiologist and AdventHealth’s infection control officer about the vaccine, complications and why people should still keep getting vaccinated. Read more here.

[embed]http://https://youtu.be/CNPJayuX6mM[/embed]

Tags
coronaviruscoronavirus updatesCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details