Sabatini posts online petition for others who 'Stand with Matt Gaetz'

By Joe Byrnes
Published April 14, 2021 at 4:06 AM EDT
State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, stands with his friend, Congressman Matt Gaetz, who is being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department.
Conservative Lake County lawmaker Anthony Sabatini has repeatedly tweeted out his support for Matt Gaetz following reports of a child-sex-trafficking investigation involving the Florida congressman.

Now Sabatini is trying to garner support with an online petition.

When the news broke of the probe into Gaetz, Sabatini responded by calling the Department of the Justice and the media a "shady group of lying creeps."

Matt Gaetz, he says, is an American hero.

Now Sabatini, who is running for Congress, has an online petition collecting email addresses from people who want to, quote, "Stand with Matt Gaetz."

He says the so-called "establishment" is trying to destroy his friend.

The federal probe started with a Gaetz associate, former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg.

He has been indicted on 33 counts, ranging from child sex trafficking to bribery. Gaetz has not been charged.

The Orlando Sentinel reports a financial link between Greenberg and Sabatini. The tax collector paid him $7,500 for legal work over three months in 2019.

Tags
Anthony SabatiniFlorida politicsCentral Florida Newsmatt gaetz
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
