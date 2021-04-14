© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida GOP senators: Too soon to weigh in on Gaetz's future

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 14, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
People pass by the Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., office on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation of Rep. Gaetz, citing reports of sexual and other misconduct by the Florida Republican. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AP
/
People pass by the Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., office on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation of Rep. Gaetz, citing reports of sexual and other misconduct by the Florida Republican. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida’s two Republican senators are steering clear of voicing support for Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott both say sex trafficking accusations against their fellow GOP Floridian are serious. But Rubio and Scott also say it's premature to say what should happen to the three-term congressman.

The senators' cautious remarks were the latest instances of congressional Republicans taking neutral stances on Gaetz.

Federal agents are scrutinizing him over allegations that include sex with a minor. That's according to two people who spoke on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss details publicly.

Gaetz has broadly denied the accusations.

Want to read more about the scandal surrounding Matt Gaetz? Check out WMFE's Joe Byrnes' story here.

Tags
Central Florida Newssex harrassmentsex with a minorrapematt gaetz
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details