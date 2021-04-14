Families Can Pick Up A Week's Worth of Food at Drive Thru Distribution Event In Deltona on Friday

Families in Deltona can pick up a week’s worth of food at a drive thru food distribution event hosted by Farm Share and the City of Deltona.

The contactless drive thru event on Friday at the Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex starts at 10 am and runs while supplies last.

Anyone participating must wear a face mask and have a car or truck with a trunk or cargo bed in order to receive food from volunteers.

Some 500 families will receive a week’s worth of food including fresh produce and nonperishable canned items.

Farm Share estimates more than 3.5 million families throughout Florida are food insecure.

In 2020 alone, the nonprofit passed out some 86 million meals to Floridians.

For more information or to find the Farm Share distribution nearest you, click the link.

[embed]https://www.wmfe.org/farm-share-says-food-insecurity-continues-to-persist-in-central-florida-more-than-a-year-into-the-pandemic/178053[/embed]