Disney Just Took Another Step Toward Making Its Parks The Happiest Place on Earth For Guests, Workers. Hint: It's Through Inclusion.

Walt Disney World has announced a new focus on inclusion for the company as it prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Orlando theme parks. The company is highlighting revamped rides and a new dress code for employees.





The four keys of safety, courtesy, show and efficiency have guided Disney’s customer service for more than six decades. Now, a fifth key of inclusion has been added.

The company says guests will experience this new culture of belonging through reimagined Jungle Cruise and Splash Mountain rides and an expanded Disney Dreamers Academy.

In a video, Disney says the goal is to make sure everyone feels welcome at the parks.

“Because to create a world where everyone belongs, where each person is treated with respect. We must work together to reimagine tomorrow.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/disney-clip-one-.wav"][/audio]

Workers will also benefit from a dress code that allows for gender-inclusive hairstyles, jewelry, nail styles, and costume choices; and some tattoos.

In the same video, the company says it wants to empower all workers to advocate for equality through allyship.

"The key to unlocking this is working together. Because together we can create cultural transformation and allyship to improve the lives of all our cast members and communities for years to come."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/disney-clip-two-1-2.wav"][/audio]

The company says it also wants to diversify its supply chain and increase diverse representation on its leadership team.