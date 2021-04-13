© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
US recommends 'pause' for J&J vaccine over clot reports

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 13, 2021 at 3:47 AM EDT
pharmacy-technician-sara-berech-prepared-a-dose-of-the-johnson-johnson-covid-19-vaccine-in-december-for-a-clinical-trial-that-includes-rocky-mountain-regional-va-medical-center-in-aurora-colo
Getty Images
/
AURORA, CO - DECEMBER 15: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center investigational pharmacy technician Sara Berech is reflected in the glass of a fume hood as she prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for a clinical trial on December 15, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be submitted for emergency use by late January and is the only vaccine among leading candidates given as a single dose. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.

