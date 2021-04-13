Sailboat knocks out power to 30,000 Florida Keys customers

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a power outage occurred throughout the lower half of the Florida Keys when a sailboat got stuck in transmission lines.

Keys Energy Services spokesman Julio Torrado says power went out for about 30,000 customers shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The company says crews are working to restore power.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a Marathon Fire Rescue crew was removing people from the sailboat about 10:30 a.m. It was not immediately known whether there are any injuries.