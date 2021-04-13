© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sailboat knocks out power to 30,000 Florida Keys customers

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 13, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Ruthson Zimmerman
Photo: Ruthson Zimmerman

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a power outage occurred throughout the lower half of the Florida Keys when a sailboat got stuck in transmission lines.

Keys Energy Services spokesman Julio Torrado says power went out for about 30,000 customers shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The company says crews are working to restore power.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a Marathon Fire Rescue crew was removing people from the sailboat about 10:30 a.m. It was not immediately known whether there are any injuries.

Tags
Florida KeysCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details