No Johnson & Johnson Vaccines at Salvation Army Orlando Today, But Residents Can Still Pick Up A Week's Worth of Food

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 13, 2021 at 4:45 AM EDT
Photo: Mat Napo
There will be no vaccines distributed today at the Salvation Army Orlando vaccination site.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/salvationarmyorlando/posts/10157663157945843[/embed]

The site usually distributes 250 Johnson & Johnson vaccines every Tuesday starting at 9 am in the parking lot of the Men’s Shelter. 

This morning the FDA and CDC recommended a “pause” in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of blood clots.

The Salvation Army Orlando will still hold a drive thru food distribution event today starting at 1 pm. 

Residents can pick up a week’s supply of food in a safe, touchless manner.

Read more about therecent investigation into the J & J vaccine here.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
