No Johnson & Johnson Vaccines at Salvation Army Orlando Today, But Residents Can Still Pick Up A Week's Worth of Food
There will be no vaccines distributed today at the Salvation Army Orlando vaccination site.
The site usually distributes 250 Johnson & Johnson vaccines every Tuesday starting at 9 am in the parking lot of the Men’s Shelter.
This morning the FDA and CDC recommended a “pause” in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of blood clots.
The Salvation Army Orlando will still hold a drive thru food distribution event today starting at 1 pm.
Residents can pick up a week’s supply of food in a safe, touchless manner.
