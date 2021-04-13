© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Gov. DeSantis Says Vaccination Sites in Florida Have Stopped Distributing the Johnson & Johnson Shot For Now

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 13, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT
Photo: Gov. Ron DeSantis
Photo: Gov. Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he doesn’t expect a shortage of vaccines, despite the pause on distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

DeSantis says there have been no complications reported in any Floridians, including himself who have gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

But he says the state will comply with CDC and FDA recommendations to stop giving out the shot for now.

"But as it stands now, we do have a lot of the Pfizer and Moderna. The J&J production had actually gone down. So last week we had I think about 300,000 was the most we had ever had of the J&J. And that was going down this week and next week anyways. And so most of those J&J shots were already been used.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/clip-13001-2.wav"][/audio]

DeSantis received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine himself. He says people who’ve already had the vaccine shouldn’t be worried if they haven’t experienced any symptoms so far.

Some 6.8 million people in the U.S. have gotten the J & J vaccine.

“You also have to balance that against. How many people are alive today because they had the J & J vaccine? I mean, there’s no question that it saved lives already.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/13002_JJ_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

In a statement, the CDC and FDA said they are investigating life-threatening blood clots that developed in six women after they got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
