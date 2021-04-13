© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle brings death toll to 13 this year

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 13, 2021 at 3:34 AM EDT
Panther kittens Cypress and Pepper show no signs of the neurological condition that is causing Florida's big cats to walk funny. The cats are about 2 weeks old on left and five months old on right. (CREDIT Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and BluePearl)
Panther kittens Cypress and Pepper show no signs of the neurological condition that is causing Florida's big cats to walk funny. The cats are about 2 weeks old on left and five months old on right. (CREDIT Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and BluePearl)

IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the eighth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 13 total deaths this year.

Wildlife officials say the remains of the 1-year-old female panther were found Saturday in Collier County on a rural road to the south of Immokalee.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

Tags
Central Florida Newscubflorida pantherpantherdeath
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details