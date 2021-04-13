Commissioner Fried Warns Floridians About Scams at the Pump

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture & Consumer Services Nikki Fried held a press conference yesterday in Hialeah to highlight the dangers of gas skimmers and ways to avoid being scammed.





Skimmers are devices that are illegally inserted into gas pumps that store a customer's card information when they pay.

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, over $1 million dollars of consumer fraud can happen with just one skimmer.

Fried gave her support to Senate Bill 430.

This bill will provide more security measures to gas stations. This will include taking pumps found with skimmers out of service until a thorough inspection of the pump has been complete.