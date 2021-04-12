© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Valencia College West Vaccination Site Up and Running After Stormy Weather Forces Weekend Closure

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 12, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT
Photo: Orange County Government
Photo: Orange County Government

The FEMA vaccination site at Valencia College West in Orlando is open again today after closing this weekend due to bad weather. 

The vaccination site closed early on Saturday and didn’t open at all on Sunday due to a series of storms that brought lightning and heavy rain to the area. 

But the site has resumed normal operations this week reopening on Monday morning at 7 am. 

PIO Master Sergeant Lakisha Croley says despite the weekend closure, the lines are no longer than normal.

"Actually the lines are not. They’re actually running pretty efficiently. Most folks are getting through within 30 minutes which is typical.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/clip-13001-1.wav"][/audio]

Croley says there was no damage done to the site by the storms.

“Nope. There was no damage. Just a little bit of debris on the site but easily been removed and picked up. Mostly leaves and branches.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/13002_FEMA_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Some 3,000 Johnson & Johnson shots are available on site daily.

The site is a walk-up site. No appointments are needed. 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
