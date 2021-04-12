© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Teenager dies when electrocuted during Florida storm

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 12, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Joy Stamp
Photo: Joy Stamp

SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) — The strong storms pushing through Florida have killed a 17-year-old girl.

The girl was driving in Spring Hill, north of Tampa, when she struck a downed power line. The Florida Highway Patrol says she stopped and the car caught fire.

When she climbed out, she stepped on the line and was electrocuted. Her name has not been released.

The storm brought heavy rain, strong winds, hail and lightning to wide areas of the state. Up to 2 inches of rain were reported in some areas, causing street flooding.

In Mount Dora, a home sustained severed damage when it caught fire after being struck by lightning.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
