Orlando Police Department Could Receive 500 Additional Doses of NARCAN Through Health Department Grant

The Orlando City Council is applying for a Florida Department of Health grant that would provide Orlando Police officers with hundreds of additional doses of NARCAN.

The Helping Emergency Responders Obtain Support grant would provide the Orlando Police Department with 500 fresh doses of NARCAN before others expire.

Commissioner Regina Hill says the death of rapper and actor DMX last week illustrates the need for this life-saving drug that can reverse opioid overdoses.

“A man that had to struggle against many demons but did so much for others even in his pain.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/clip-for-13004-.wav"][/audio]

Commissioner Patty Sheehan says the need for NARCAN is great in Orlando as evidenced by its use by OPD officers.

“They have administered naloxone 104 times and they have saved all but twelve people who are undergoing an overdose. And I think that’s wonderful and I want to thank OPD for their lifesaving work.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/13005_NARCAN_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Commissioners say 14 doses of NARCAN have already been deployed by the OPD in the first three months of 2021 alone.

Know someone in danger of overdosing? Pass them, SAMHSA's National Helpline number at 1-800-662-HELP. The service is open 24/7, 365 days a year. If someone is experiencing, an overdose call 911.



