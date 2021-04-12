© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Will Begin to Phase Out Its Face Mask Mandate, Social Distancing Requirements

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 12, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT
Photo: UN
Photo: UN

Face masks and social distancing are currently mandated at Orange County businesses. 

Mayor Jerry Demings says the decision of when and how to reduce these protocols will be made based on CDC guidelines and in consultation with health experts.

Demings says the fact that more than 50 percent of people 40 and older in the county have been vaccinated means the timing is right to rethink these policies. 

“We knew that we would not be in this phase forever where we would be requiring people to needlessly wear facial coverings.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/13010_VACCINE_DANIELLE-3.wav"][/audio]

Demings says reducing these safety measures shouldn’t detract from tourists visiting the area. 

“But with the experiment of the NBA bubble and the MLS soccer and all of those things that were done here in this community, I believe that through those occurrences we have learned some things from it. And our businesses reopened with a plan of action.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/13011_VACCINE_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Demings says the first phase might include reducing face masks and social distancing requirements at restaurants and capacity limits at outdoor venues. 

He says that does not mean that no one will be required to wear facial coverings, adding the county is a few months away from that.

Tags
coronavirusface maskMayor Jerry DemingsCentral Florida Newssocial distancingHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details