© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Women fighting fires in Florida: Colleagues' support crucial

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 11, 2021 at 5:40 AM EDT
Photo: Matt Chesin
Photo: Matt Chesin

Five women who made history by working an entire firefighting shift with no men are still thriving at their fire department in Florida months later.

The members of the team at Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue say they've succeeded in a heavily male-dominated profession for a couple of reasons.

One is that their male colleagues and supervisors have enthusiastically supported them.

The other is that they have successfully handled the challenges that have come their way and proved that they can do the job just as well as men.

Tags
Central Florida Newsfirefirefightersfire rescue
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details