Time ticks on for Florida bills on protestors, budget, voting

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 11, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT
The Florida Capitol complex in Tallahassee is picturedMICHAEL RIVERA / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have little time to waste as they debate and finalize legislative proposals, big and small, in the waning days of the legislative session.

Still left on their agenda: a state budget, a nationally watched elections bill and a so-called “anti-riot” measure that is being pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Republican governor has his fingerprints on all three pieces of legislation, but especially on the anti-riot bill that has prompted some of the most intense passions.

Also remaining on the legislative agenda is an elections bill that is drawing national scrutiny.

Then there's the budget: In the remaining weeks of the session, legislative negotiators will have to reconcile their differences on a budget approaching $100 billion.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
