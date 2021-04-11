Time ticks on for Florida bills on protestors, budget, voting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have little time to waste as they debate and finalize legislative proposals, big and small, in the waning days of the legislative session.

Still left on their agenda: a state budget, a nationally watched elections bill and a so-called “anti-riot” measure that is being pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Republican governor has his fingerprints on all three pieces of legislation, but especially on the anti-riot bill that has prompted some of the most intense passions.

Also remaining on the legislative agenda is an elections bill that is drawing national scrutiny.

Then there's the budget: In the remaining weeks of the session, legislative negotiators will have to reconcile their differences on a budget approaching $100 billion.