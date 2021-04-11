© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Contenders make moves, get head start on NHL trade deadline

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 11, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT
Photo: Matthew Fournier
Photo: Matthew Fournier

Some of the NHL's top teams got a head start on the trade deadline by making moves.

Defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay got arguably the most sought player available by acquiring defenseman David Savard from Columbus in a three-team trade Saturday.

It cost the Lightning three draft picks to make it happen.

NHL-leading Colorado paid a smaller price for backup goaltender Devan Dubnyk in the form of a depth defenseman and a fifth-round pick going to San Jose.

Florida sent a third-round pick to Buffalo for defenseman Brandon Montour in a move that fills the void left by Aaron Ekblad's season-ending injury.

Tags
Central Florida NewsNHLice hockeyhockey
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details