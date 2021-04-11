Contenders make moves, get head start on NHL trade deadline

Some of the NHL's top teams got a head start on the trade deadline by making moves.

Defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay got arguably the most sought player available by acquiring defenseman David Savard from Columbus in a three-team trade Saturday.

It cost the Lightning three draft picks to make it happen.

NHL-leading Colorado paid a smaller price for backup goaltender Devan Dubnyk in the form of a depth defenseman and a fifth-round pick going to San Jose.

Florida sent a third-round pick to Buffalo for defenseman Brandon Montour in a move that fills the void left by Aaron Ekblad's season-ending injury.