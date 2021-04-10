FEMA Funeral Assistance Opens Monday

People with loved ones who died of COVID-19 can ask the federal government for help paying for the funerals.

FEMA will start accepting applications for funeral assistance on Monday, April 12th. Applicants must provide a death certificate and funeral home contracts and receipts. Those who qualify can receive up to $9,000 dollars. To apply, call FEMA’s toll-free funeral assistance line at 844-684-6333 starting at 9 Monday morning. Details can be found online here.