© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

FEMA Funeral Assistance Opens Monday

By WMFE Staff
Published April 10, 2021 at 5:10 AM EDT
Photo: Suhyeon Choi
Photo: Suhyeon Choi

People with loved ones who died of COVID-19 can ask the federal government for help paying for the funerals.
FEMA will start accepting applications for funeral assistance on Monday, April 12th. Applicants must provide a death certificate and funeral home contracts and receipts. Those who qualify can receive up to $9,000 dollars. To apply, call FEMA’s toll-free funeral assistance line at 844-684-6333 starting at 9 Monday morning. Details can be found online here.  

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida Newsdeathfuneral
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details