Returning Citizens Can Register to Vote, Pay Fines and Fees at a "Free the Vote" Event in Orlando on Saturday

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition is partnering with the Orlando Magic to help returning citizens register to vote.

Staff from the bus tour will help people who’ve served prison sentences through the process of paying off fines and fees and registering to vote.

FRRC Deputy Director Neil Volz says as a formerly incarcerated person himself, there is no greater power than the power to vote.

“The ability to have a say in the school board election for where your family might attend or whose going to represent you in the state legislature, what kind of decisions are going to be made at city council. Those are incredibly important, real, tangible decisions.”

Volz says with new restrictions placed on vote-by-mail in Florida there's never been a more important time for Floridians to do their civic duty.

“And again we’re just going to be celebrating democracy in the community because we believe that the best way to respond to efforts to limit voting is to get out in the community and get registered to vote and to get our friends and neighbors engaged in the process.”

Volunteers on site will also provide free COVID-19 testing to all formerly incarcerated people and their families and friends.

The event runs from 12 until 4 pm tomorrow at the Experience Christian Center and registration is not required.