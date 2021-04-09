© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Launches its Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Program With Site at Barber Park Opening Monday

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 9, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT
Photo: Roger Starnes Sr.
Photo: Roger Starnes Sr.

Orange County is launching its mobile COVID-19 vaccination program for people in underserved communities. The first site in the mobile COVID-19 vaccination program will open at Barber Park on Monday. 

Residents 16 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine Monday through Friday at the site. Up to 1,000 doses will be available each day.

Mayor Jerry Demings says anyone getting inoculated must provide proof of full- or part-time Florida residency. 

“Appointments are available and preferred between the hours of 9 am to 5 pm. However, there are limited walkups available between the hours of 5 pm and 7 pm if you are unable to get an appointment.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/clip-for-13003.wav"][/audio]

Demings says additional sites will be announced as more vaccine supply becomes available. 

He says some 1,000 doses will be available at the site each day.

“And these mobile sites will be the first time Orange County has had full control of the location and the vaccine allocation.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/13004_VAX_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

The county announced it will close the vaccination site at the Orange County Convention Center at the end of May. 

Danielle Prieur
