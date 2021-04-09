© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gaetz hires prominent New York lawyers amid federal probe

By WMFE Staff
Published April 9, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file image from video, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks as the House reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol. (House Television via AP)
AP
/
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file image from video, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks as the House reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol. (House Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida congressman Matt Gaetz has retained two prominent New York attorneys as he faces a Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls.

A Gaetz spokesperson said in a statement Friday that Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner will lead the Republican congressman’s legal team.

The statement says Gaetz will “fight back against the unfounded allegations against him.”

Gaetz has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing. He has said he plans to keep his seat.

But a potentially ominous sign occurred in a Florida court on Thursday when federal prosecutors revealed that a Gaetz associate, Joel Greenberg, is working toward a plea deal.

Tags
Central Florida News
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details