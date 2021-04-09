© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Bowing to Trump? GOP brings leaders, donors to his backyard

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 9, 2021 at 4:51 AM EDT
Tommy Zegan with the sculpture he created of President Donald Trump. Photo: Matthew Peddie. WMFE
The Republican Party is bringing hundreds of donors and several presidential prospects to the former president’s doorstep in south Florida this weekend.

The location of the invitation-only gathering, just three months after former President Donald Trump helped incite a violent attack against Congress, suggests that the GOP is unwilling or unable to replace Trump as its undisputed leader and chief fundraiser.

Trump himself will headline the closed-door donor retreat, which is designed to raise millions of dollars for the GOP’s political arm while giving donors exclusive access to the party’s early 2024 prospects and congressional leaders.

Trump's Republican critics were not invited.

