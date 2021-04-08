© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two Central Florida School Districts Will Return To Pre-Pandemic Learning Options

By Talia Blake
Published April 8, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT
empty-school-corridors-have-become-the-new-norm-in-some-parts-of-the-country-during-the-pandemic
Getty Images/PhotoAlto
/

As parents figure out the best and safest way for their kids to get an education during the pandemic, two Central Florida school districts are dropping the hybrid learning option.

Lake and Osceola will only offer two options for students this upcoming August: either traditional face-to-face learning or virtual school. They will no longer offer the hybrid option of virtual learning in conjunction with their school.

The hybrid learning option was adopted in 2020 as officials looked for a way to safely continue the school year. 

Osceola Virtual School is accepting applications through June 16 and Lake County is asking parents to fill out a survey on their plans for next school year by April 14. 

Tags
Central Florida NewsEducation
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
See stories by Talia Blake
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details