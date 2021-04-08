Two Central Florida School Districts Will Return To Pre-Pandemic Learning Options

As parents figure out the best and safest way for their kids to get an education during the pandemic, two Central Florida school districts are dropping the hybrid learning option.

Lake and Osceola will only offer two options for students this upcoming August: either traditional face-to-face learning or virtual school. They will no longer offer the hybrid option of virtual learning in conjunction with their school.

The hybrid learning option was adopted in 2020 as officials looked for a way to safely continue the school year.

Osceola Virtual School is accepting applications through June 16 and Lake County is asking parents to fill out a survey on their plans for next school year by April 14.