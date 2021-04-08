© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Gaetz Ally Works Toward Plea Agreement

By Amy Green
Published April 8, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT
Joel M. Greenberg. File photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Joel M. Greenberg. File photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

An attorney for the embattled former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg told a federal judge Thursday he is working toward a plea agreement by May 15. 

The revelation implies Greenberg could serve as a witness in the Justice Department’s investigation into Florida U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz. 

If no plea agreement is reached, Greenberg could face trial in July. 

Attorney Fritz Scheller, responding to reporters after the hearing, suggested Greenberg’s associations with Gaetz, a Trump ally, would be part of the agreement, if one is reached. 

“One it will show his sense of remorse, which he does have, a sense of responsibility. No. 2, he’s uniquely situated.” 

Greenberg faces multiple federal charges including sex trafficking of a minor, stalking, identity theft, wire fraud and bribery. His attorney says he is not aware of any recent contact with Gaetz. 

 

Amy Green
Amy Green
