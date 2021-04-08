© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida GOP passes bill to assess political bias on campus

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 8, 2021 at 3:12 AM EDT
Public universities in Florida would have to survey, protect and promote political views on their campuses, according to a bill that state lawmakers gave final passage.

The bill passed the state Senate on Wednesday and addresses Republican concerns that liberal-dominated campuses are drowning out conservative voices.

The bill mandates that students be exposed to a variety of political viewpoints and that they not be “shielded” from those arguments.

But Democrats worry that the measure would serve as an invitation for speakers who promote hate speech and could spark dangerous situations on campus. Schools would also have to conduct an annual assessment of viewpoints and freedom of expression on campuses.

