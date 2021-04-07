© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Your Wednesday Update: Florida Daily Caseload Continues to Rise, Despite More People Getting Vaccinated

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 7, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT
Photo: Docusign

Florida reported 5,885 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday bringing the total number of cases in residents to 2,096,747. 

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, that’s a 5 percent increase in daily cases from last week and a 20 percent increase from two weeks ago.

The state added 42 deaths today, for a total of 33,822 Floridians who have died from the virus while more than 86,000 people in the state have been hospitalized.

About 6,630,107 Floridians have been vaccinated.

Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed:

Gov. Ron DeSantis Allocates 30,000 COVID-19 Vaccines To Inmates

Florida inmates are next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more here.
At Disney World, Smiles Won’t Be Hidden For Much Longer

Starting Thursday, visitors to the theme park resort will be able to remove their masks temporarily for outdoor photos. Read more here.
Toronto Suspends In-Person Classes As Cases Surge In Canada’s Most-Populous Province

All elementary and secondary school students in Toronto will return to remote learning Wednesday and will remain home until at least April 18. Read more here.
Biden Says All Adults Will Be Vaccine Eligible By April 19

The president said states must open vaccine eligibility to all U.S. residents 18 and older by April 19, about two weeks ahead of his initial May 1 deadline. Readmore here.

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
