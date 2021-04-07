© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Los Angeles sheriff will reveal cause of Tiger Woods crash

By WMFE Staff
Published April 7, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2021, file photo, Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County sheriff plans to announce Wednesday, April 7, 2021, what caused Woods to crash an SUV in Southern California earlier in the year, seriously injuring himself in the wreck. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2021, file photo, Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County sheriff plans to announce Wednesday, April 7, 2021, what caused Woods to crash an SUV in Southern California earlier in the year, seriously injuring himself in the wreck. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The sheriff for Los Angeles County plans to announce what caused golf icon Tiger Woods to crash an SUV in Southern California earlier this year.

He was seriously injured in the wreck. Sheriff Alex Villanueva had previously said detectives had determined the cause of the crash but he would not release it, citing privacy concerns and a purported need for Woods’ permission to divulge information.

It was not immediately clear whether Woods had any involvement in the announcement expected Wednesday.

Woods previously named his yacht Privacy. Villanueva's office says in a statement that he'll talk about the crash and what caused it during a news conference.

Central Florida NewsTiger Woods
