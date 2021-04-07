© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Historic Florida church now a 4-bedroom $1.3 million home

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 7, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT
Photo: Ant Rozetsky
Photo: Ant Rozetsky

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A 1928 church in St. Petersburg, Florida, has been renovated into a four bedroom home, complete with a large stained glass window of Jesus.

Listing agent Bryan Belcher says it's slated to close at $1.3 million this week.

The great room features high ceilings with the original exposed scissor trusses, and comes with a few pews.

He says Bluewater Builders bought the church for $580,000 in 2018. They demolished part of the structure, got rid of the parking lot and built three homes. The property went on the market in late March and the first potential buyers offered a contract.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
