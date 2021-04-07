© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. Ron DeSantis Allocates 30,000 COVID-19 Vaccines To Inmates

By WMFE Staff
Published April 7, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT
Photo: Mufid Majnun
Photo: Mufid Majnun

Florida inmates are next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Miami Herald reports that Governor Ron DeSantis has allocated 30,000 doses to the Florida Department of Corrections. It comes after DeSantis made clear last month that he would not vaccinate state prisoners ahead of other groups. Corrections officials will administer vaccines to inmates who want to get inoculated next week. State officials say they will also help get vaccines to seven privately operated prisons.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsFloridaPrisonHealthVaccineprisonersGovernor Ron DeSantis
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details