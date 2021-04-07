© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Gov. DeSantis Gets His COVID-19 Vaccine, Joining Other Florida Leaders Who Have Been Inoculated

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 7, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT
Photo: Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Channel
Lisciandrello, Carl
/
Photo: Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Channel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has received a single-dose coronavirus vaccine.

His office confirmed Wednesday that the Republican governor got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only a single dose.

He was vaccinated last week out of the public eye — even as governors elsewhere across the political spectrum have been vaccinated publicly to reassure Americans that the shots are safe.

DeSantis had recently said he would get vaccinated soon.

The governor's administration has been working to get Floridians inoculated against a virus that has killed nearly 34,000 people statewide and infected more than 2 million others in the state.

coronavirusCentral Florida NewsFloridaHealthVaccineGovernor Ron DeSantis
