Florida's Medal of Freedom goes to FSU great Bobby Bowden

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 7, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT
Photo: Governor Ron DeSantis
Photo: Governor Ron DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden is the inaugural recipient of Florida's Medal of Freedom.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded the medal during a ceremony Wednesday at the governor's mansion in Tallahassee.

The 91-year-old Bowden is one of college football’s winningest coaches.

He coached Florida State from 1976 to 2009, winning national titles in 1993 and 1999. Bowden left Florida State under a cloud because of an academic cheating scandal that prompted the NCAA to strip the team of several victories.

