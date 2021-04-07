© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
After saying 'I'm Going to Disney World,' Brady did it again

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 7, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT
Photo: Tom Brady
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had no problem taking a lightsaber to Star Wars’ Kylo Ren and a unit of storm troopers.

A mask-wearing Brady visited the Star Wars-themed section of Walt Disney World with his family and friends on Monday, two months after he led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win against the Chiefs.

Since 1987, heroes from Super Bowl games have filmed ads during post-game celebrations, saying “I’m Going to Disney World.”

Brady has been featured in these ads more times than any other NFL player.

Tom Brady
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.
