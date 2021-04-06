Your coronavirus update for Tuesday: 70 deaths, 5,556 new cases in Florida; Lake-Sumter State College to vaccinate students, staff

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;

Florida reports 70 additional deaths from COVID-19 and 5,556 new cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases so far is nearly 2.1 million. And at least 34,434 have died in Florida.

The seven-day average of new cases is slightly higher than during the previous week and 20% above two weeks ago. That's according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR.

Florida is leading the country when it comes to variants of the coronavirus found through genomic surveillance.

The CDC reports 3,191 cases of the UK variant, which spreads more easily and is more likely to cause hospitalization and death.

And hospitalizations in Florida have ticked up slightly to 3,020.

The state has vaccinated 6.4 million residents. And nearly 3.8 million of those people have been fully immunized.



Lake-Sumter State College to vaccinate students, staff

By Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Lake-Sumter State College will have a walk-up vaccination event for students and staff Wednesday and Thursday of next week at its South Lake campus with help from the Clermont Fire Department.

The Lake County Health Department is providing 1,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. A limited amount of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available.

The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days at the Cooper Memorial Library. But Wednesday, April 14, is divided based on your last name -- A to L before 12:30 and then M to Z through the afternoon.

Students admitted for the summer or fall are also welcome, including those as young as 16. If you're under 18, though, you'll have to bring a parent or guardian with you.

And they can get the shot, as well.

The college is asking people not to line up before 7:30 a.m.

The second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are planned for May 5th and 6th.



Vaccine Appointments Are Still Available At The Orange County Convention Center, Residents Encouraged To Register

By Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Anyone 16 and up can get vaccinated at the Orange County Convention Center drive thru vaccine site.

The appointments are for the week of April 12 through April 16.

‘Love Your Neighbor’ And Get The Shot: White Evangelical Leaders Push COVID Vaccines

NPR

Jared Cornutt has heard some farfetched concerns about the coronavirus vaccine in some of his Southern Baptist Facebook groups.

“I have a very hard time getting from vaccine to the Mark of the Beast,” Cornutt said, referring to one baseless rumor that linked vaccination requirements to an idea in Revelation, the apocalyptic book at the end of the Christian New Testament.

Cornutt is a pastor in Irving, Texas. He said thankfully, he hasn’t heard that in his church. But he has run across some skepticism and confusion about the science behind the coronavirus vaccine.

“I think there’s just misinformation as well,” he said.

