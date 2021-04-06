© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Vaccines Are No Longer Available at the Salvation Army of Osceola County This Morning

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 6, 2021 at 4:03 AM EDT
Photo: Steven Cornfield

The Florida Department of Health made the announcement Tuesday morning.

The Salvation Army of Osceola County will no longer offer Johnson & Johnson vaccines today. 

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County says the mobile vaccine clinic will be rescheduled at a later date.

Interested and eligible Florida residents should go to the Salvation Army Orlando instead to get their shot from 9 am until 7 pm or until supplies run out. Walkups only. 

In Osceola County, the DOH continues to offer vaccines at Centro Cristiano Dios de Pactos Church by appointment or by walk-up.

There's also a site at Chambers Park Community Center and Infantry Veteran's Park. Both sites require appointments. The Community Center site is open from 9 am until 2 pm. And the Veteran's Park site is open from 9 am until 5 pm.

