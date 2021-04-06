© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Vaccine Appointments Are Still Available at the Orange County Convention Center

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 6, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT
Orange County began offering vaccinations to people 65 and older at a drive through clinic at the Orange County Convention Center on Tuesday. Photo: Florida Department of Health, via twitter
Anyone 16 and up can get vaccinated at the Orange County Convention Center drive thru vaccine site. 

The appointments are for the week of April 12 through April 16.

Residents who are 18 years old and up can sign up to get the shot online at the Orange County portal.

A parent or guardian must register 16 and 17 year olds for the shot and be present for the vaccination.

Make sure to have insurance information handy along with medical history for the registration process. 

Anyone 18 and older can get either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson shot on site. 16 and 17 year olds can only get the Pfizer shot.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.
