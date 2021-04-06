© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

University of Florida opens vaccine site at football stadium

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 6, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: U.S. Department of Agriculture on Flickr.
Photo: U.S. Department of Agriculture on Flickr.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Any adult in Florida is now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The state also announced that starting Monday teens ages 16 and 17 can also get the vaccine with parental permission.

In Gainesville, the University of Florida’s Athletics Department is working with UF Health and the local health department to administer the vaccine at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

University and health officials plan to inoculate up to 5,000 people daily. On Sunday the state reported that 3,660,880 Floridians had been completely inoculated, and another 2,638,758 had received the first dose of the vaccine.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsFlorida Gatorsuniversity of floridaVaccine
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details