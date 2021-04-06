University of Florida opens vaccine site at football stadium

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Any adult in Florida is now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The state also announced that starting Monday teens ages 16 and 17 can also get the vaccine with parental permission.

In Gainesville, the University of Florida’s Athletics Department is working with UF Health and the local health department to administer the vaccine at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

University and health officials plan to inoculate up to 5,000 people daily. On Sunday the state reported that 3,660,880 Floridians had been completely inoculated, and another 2,638,758 had received the first dose of the vaccine.