© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Three Pop-Up Vaccine Sites in the Orlando Area Still Have Shots to Distribute Today

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 6, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT
Photo: CDC
Photo: CDC

Three more FEMA pop-up mobile vaccine sites are open in Central Florida today.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/salvationarmyorlando/posts/10157649218340843[/embed]

The Florida Department of Health has partnered with FEMA to open the three vaccine clinics for today only. 

The clinics are located at the Salvation Army Orlando, Serenity’s Grace and the Parkwood Plaza Shopping Center.

All of the sites in the Orlando area have at least 400 Johnson & Johnson single-dose shots to distribute. 

The sites will close at 6 pm today or when supplies run out. 

The Valencia College West FEMA site announced this afternoon it has received additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, for a total of 5,000 doses today. 

That site is open until 7 pm daily. 

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsJohnson JohnsonVaccine
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details