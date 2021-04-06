Three Pop-Up Vaccine Sites in the Orlando Area Still Have Shots to Distribute Today

Three more FEMA pop-up mobile vaccine sites are open in Central Florida today.

The Florida Department of Health has partnered with FEMA to open the three vaccine clinics for today only.

The clinics are located at the Salvation Army Orlando, Serenity’s Grace and the Parkwood Plaza Shopping Center.

All of the sites in the Orlando area have at least 400 Johnson & Johnson single-dose shots to distribute.

The sites will close at 6 pm today or when supplies run out.

The Valencia College West FEMA site announced this afternoon it has received additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, for a total of 5,000 doses today.

That site is open until 7 pm daily.