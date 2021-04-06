Have You Made Your Reservations Yet? #407Day, A Day to Support Local Restaurants, is Wednesday

Tomorrow is April 7th, a date matching Orange County’s area code that leaders have dubbed “407 Day.” It’s a day to support local restaurants that have been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.





Orange County has over 6,000 restaurants that make up about 84 percent of the local hospitality industry.

Mayor Jerry Demings says Wednesday is a day to celebrate and support them by dining out or ordering in.

“407 Day is the one day a year that Orange County residents can sit down at a virtual dinner table together or dine at a restaurant and support our community.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/demings-clip-one-.wav"][/audio]

Demings says anyone who picks up breakfast, lunch or dinner from one of the eateries around the 407 area code can spread the word over social media.

“With recommendations, selfies or shots of the food that you are partaking of. If you go on social media, please use the hashtag #407Day.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/13007_CARRYOUT_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

This is the second year in a row the county has partnered with Visit Orlando on this virtual campaign to support local business owners and employees during the pandemic.

[embed]https://youtu.be/Jm82MD39_c0[/embed]