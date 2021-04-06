© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Have You Made Your Reservations Yet? #407Day, A Day to Support Local Restaurants, is Wednesday

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 6, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT
Photo: Jonathan J. Castellon

Tomorrow is April 7th, a date matching Orange County’s area code that leaders have dubbed “407 Day.” It’s a day to support local restaurants that have been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Orange County has over 6,000 restaurants that make up about 84 percent of the local hospitality industry. 

Mayor Jerry Demings says Wednesday is a day to celebrate and support them by dining out or ordering in.

“407 Day is the one day a year that Orange County residents can sit down at a virtual dinner table together or dine at a restaurant and support our community.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/demings-clip-one-.wav"][/audio]

Demings says anyone who picks up breakfast, lunch or dinner from one of the eateries around the 407 area code can spread the word over social media.

“With recommendations, selfies or shots of the food that you are partaking of. If you go on social media, please use the hashtag #407Day.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/13007_CARRYOUT_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

This is the second year in a row the county has partnered with Visit Orlando on this virtual campaign to support local business owners and employees during the pandemic. 

[embed]https://youtu.be/Jm82MD39_c0[/embed]

Tags
coronaviruspandemicMayor Jerry DemingsCentral Florida News407 DayOrange County
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
