© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

TSA Administrator Pekoske Encourages All TSA Officers at Orlando International Airport To Get Vaccinated, As Eligibility Expands In Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 5, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT
Photo: Caleb Woods
Photo: Caleb Woods

The TSA is encouraging workers at Orlando International Airport to get their shots as vaccines open up to all Floridians 16 and up starting today.

TSA officers at MCO received an email from Director David Pekoske this weekend encouraging all officers to get vaccinated when they become eligible. 

Starting today, all TSA officers at the airport can get a vaccine at federal, state and county sites in Central Florida.

Pekoske says essential TSA workers should continue to update their vaccine status on the Department of Homeland Security database called ServiceNow.

And he says any worker who has scheduled a vaccine through the Orlando VA should cancel their appointment if they can’t attend as the demand for shots is high. 

He says TSA agents who have gotten vaccinated should continue to wear a face mask, practice social distancing, wash their hands and telework when possible. 

Three more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in TSA officers at the airport today. Nearly 210 have gotten sick since the start of the pandemic. 

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsTSAOrlando International AirportVaccineairportMCO
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details