© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SpaceX Crew Dragon Astronauts Take Spacecraft On Quick Ride Around The Station

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 5, 2021 at 4:09 AM EDT
SpaceX's Crew-1 capsule docked at the International Space Station. Photo: NASA
SpaceX's Crew-1 capsule docked at the International Space Station. Photo: NASA

Four astronauts on board the International Space Station hopped into their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Monday morning for a quick ride around the station.

It’s orbiting traffic control. 

The crew of three American astronauts and one Japanese astronaut need to move the Crew Dragon capsule to a different parking spot to make room for a new crew capsule, launching later this month.

The Crew-1 astronauts are moving the Dragon from the forward-facing port to the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module. The trip took a little over 30 minutes.

That frees up the parking spot for NASA’s Crew-2, carrying two NASA astronauts, along with astronauts from the European Space Agency and Japanese Space Agency, set to launch from Kennedy Space Center no earlier than April 22.

When Crew-2 arrives, it will be the first time two Crew Dragons will be docked at the station.

The Crew-1 astronauts are set to leave the station in late April or early May. An uncrewed cargo capsule, carrying new solar panels for the station, is set to launch this summer and will take their parking spot.

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details