Florida lawmakers await revenue data as they consider budget

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 5, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Alexander Mils

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Both chambers of the Florida Legislature are taking up their respective budget proposals during floor sessions this week.

Just four weeks remain before lawmakers end their two-month session, and much of the work ahead will depend on the latest state revenue projections, which are expected to be released Tuesday.

The Senate is considering a $95 billion spending plan, while the House floor will be taking up its $97.1 billion version.

In the coming weeks both versions will have to be aligned, and that’s going to mean lots of give-and-take from both sides. The governor also has his own spending plan that he wants the Legislature to implement.

Central Florida NewsbudgetFlorida LegislatureDeSantisGovernor Ron DeSantis
