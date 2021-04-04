© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 4, 2021 at 4:47 AM EDT
In this Feb. 26, 2021, photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
AP
/
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn’t take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. Rides aboard Air Force One. Hundreds of television appearances. A darling in conservative circles.

Yet barely four years after arriving in Washington as a little-known Republican state legislator from Florida’s panhandle, the 38-year-old unblushing defender of Donald Trump is facing a possible abrupt end to his once promising career.

Gaetz is said to be under federal investigation on accusations of sex trafficking.

And so far the overwhelming reaction of his GOP colleagues has been a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he’s sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party’s celebrities.

Danielle Prieur
